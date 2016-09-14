Google doodle contest offers students & schools a chance to win academic funding

(KSWO)- Google has kicked off the 2016 Doodle 4 Google contest, where art-loving K-12 students from across the US, Guam and Puerto Rico are invited to bring their imagination to life in a doodle of the Google logo, using any medium they choose. The winning masterpiece will then adorn the Google homepage for a day for millions of people to enjoy.

This year’s theme is “What I see for the future…” and that means anything they see for the future -- even if it includes flying dogs, living on a shooting star, or just a great trip with their family.

Parents, teachers, non-profits and after school programs are welcome to enter artwork on behalf of students K-12. When teachers and after school programs enter doodles on behalf of their students, the entry form must be signed by each student's parent or guardian. Teachers can enter multiple doodles at one time.

This year’s contest is going to be one for the record books; the future and the ways to depict it are limitless. That’s why we’ll have an all-star group of judges including our very own Google Doodlers help select the National Winner. In addition to the homepage showcase, the winner will receive $30,000 towards a college scholarship, and the opportunity to work with the Doodle team at the Googleplex in Mountain View. As an added bonus: Their home school will get to spend $50,000 on technology to help foster the next generation of professionals (and who knows, maybe future Googlers, too!).

As you may remember, last year’s Oklahoma winner was Kataleena Bandasack, a fifth grader from Owasso.

More information, including all contest rules, are available at https://doodles.google.com/d4g/how-it-works.html.

Submissions are open until December 2.

