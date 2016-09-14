OK State Fair performances you won't want to miss

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - One of the best parts of this time of year is the annual Oklahoma State Fair! This fun event is held every September and is packed with great food, entertainment, and shopping for the entire family.

This year, many of your favorites, along with some new faces will be taking the stage. While you’re there, be sure to check out these great events:

The Oak Ridge Boys. Hitting the stage on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m., the Oak Ridge Boys bring their unique, recognizable sound and popular tunes to this year’s event. With a show that is full of high-energy and great songs, you don’t want to miss their show.

Oklahoma State Fiddlers. If you love the fiddle, you won’t want to miss out of watching the Oklahoma State Fiddlers perform, Wednesday, September 21. So come and clap along as they play some of your favorite tunes.

Oklahoma State Fair Closing Ceremony. Be sure to join us for the Closing Ceremony taking place Saturday, September 25 at the Spirit Stage. Here we will celebrate with the success of the fair along with OKC Indian Princesses and the Capitol Hill High School Naval Junior ROTC, Drumline, and Dance Troop and Choir.

Cowboy Jim Garling. An accomplished fiddler and guitarist, Cowboy Jim Garling is sure to entertain young and old alike with his Western cowboy and swing music. He will be performing throughout the week so you can catch his shows a few times.

If you would like more information about the fair, a map of the fairgrounds, an event schedule or to buy tickets, visit the OK State Fair web page.

