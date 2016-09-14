Parent's Day at SWOSU

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) -A big day is planned for Parent's Day 2016 at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on September 24.

The scheduled activities include a pancake breakfast, free Bulldog Bazaar with 52 booths, tailgating featuring live music and free food, academic departmental open houses and tours, and SWOSU football.

Students will have the opportunity to win three $1,000 scholarships that will be given away. The scholarships are made possible by 52 participating businesses. Students or family members can register for the scholarship drawing from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at participating businesses. The winners will be announced at halftime of the 6:00 p.m. football game between SWOSU and Henderson State University.

Additional information about the events is available by calling the SWOSU Office of Institutional Advancement at 580-774-3267.

