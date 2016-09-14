Tips on how to spot counterfeit money

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - There have been some reports of counterfeit money circulating around Lawton again. One of the bad bills even ended up in a churchs collection plate on Sunday, showing just how easily they can be passed around.



There are a few ways you can tell if your money is fake. But if you're not sure, you can always go to the bank and they can help you determine what is real or not.

Arvest Bank security manager, Michelle Ramsey says majority of the time people don't even realize they have counterfeit money. The feel, and color are some of the ways you can tell if the bill is fake.



" There is a strip in there that if you hold it up to a light you can see that can determine, a lot of times they are not in a counterfeit”, said Ramsey.



" Also there are some hidden faces and stuff on the bill that if you hold it up you will be able to see”, said Ramsey.



For example, if you hold a 20, 50, or 100 dollar bill up to the light you will see the presidents face on the far right side of the bill. On the front of the 100 dollar bill the liberty bell will change color when you tilt it.



Sometimes counterfeit money can pass through ATM machines and fast food restaurants. Banks use different types of technology to see what is real and what is fake.



"We do have the counterfeit pins, which all the tellers keep in their windows, we also have the black light that you can put the bill under, and also our currency counter, the tellers run their money through the currency counter and it detects if it is a counterfeit bill”, said Ramsey.



Counterfeit 20 dollar bills are more popular than bigger bills.



"There easier for people to give. People take a harder look at a bigger bill than they do 20s. We have seen some 10's. They go to the medium sized bills because people see those more frequently and they just don't pay attention that it may feel a little weird or something”, said Ramsey.



If you think you have counterfeit money go to the bank and they will help you determine it. Even though it is a loss for the customers, it stops it from circulating around the streets.



"There is forms that we fill out, we have the customers sign and let the customer know that the bill was counterfeit, after we fill out all the forms we send it off to the secret service and they tell us whether it was counterfeit or not”, said Ramsey.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.