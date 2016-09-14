Comanche, Walters look to keep momentum rolling in Week 3

LAWTON, Okla (KSWO) - Walters and Comanche have found some early success in 2016. The Blue Devils own a 2-0 record with wins over Empire and Elmore City. The Indians are 2-1 led by an impressive defense that's only allowed six points in each of the last two games, and forced six turnovers against Healdton last week.

“We love to hit. We just love to demolish people. When we get there, we're physical. Ready to get you down. You don't want us to hit you I promise you,” said Comanche senior Stony Mitchell.

“Obviously this Friday we're going to get a better test because Walters has a really good tailback in the (Kyle) Graham kid,” said Comanche coach Brad Spurlock. “Offensively they have probably put more points on the board than anybody we've seen. And they're well coached. So we've got our work cut out for us.”

An area on the field where these two teams mirror each other is at quarterback. Each offense is led by sophomore QB's. Garrett Shannon leads Comanche and has impressed coaches with his development. But Shannon attributes his success to the progression of those around him.

“Our offensive line has definitely really improved since the Frederick game. Our receivers have improved. Just everybody has improved to make this team better,” Shannon said.

“This will be his third start. And he's really just starting to settle in to a groove,” said Spurlock. “He threw the ball pretty well last week. He probably had 175 or 180 yards and three touchdown passes. Basically it was a matter of what Healdton gave us, and he took advantage of those.”

Josh Munn commands the Walters offense. He prepares to make his third start as well, but seems comfortable in the Blue Devils system.

“Last Friday night he had quite a few yards passing. Against Elmore City, he was just shy of 200 yards passing. So he's developing well. We just need him to keep getting better for us every week,” said Walters coach Faron Griffin.

“He's kind of gotten his jitters out and has owned up to that starting position. He’s really taking care of what he needs to take care of, and has done what he needs to for our team,” said Walters senior running back Kyle Graham.

Graham and Munn lead a talented Blue Devil offense. However, the progression of the young guys on this team seems to be impressing the most. The team is ready to see these young guns finally put to the test, especially in the secondary.

“They've got some tall receivers and I think they’re going to try to match up on our younger defensive backs. We're really working hard to try and get that covered this week,” Griffin said. “Our younger guys are coming around like I thought they would. I look for them to get better each week. And as they get better, we're going to get better as a football team.”

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday night in Comanche.

