Water outage for some in Jefferson County Thursday

By Monte Brown, Anchor
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - We have a heads-up for some people living in Jefferson County's Rural Water District One.

You could lose your water service starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those affected will be between Country Side Baptist Church and Johnson Corner. 

Officials say the water will likely be off until around noon so workers can tie in a main water line.

