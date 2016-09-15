Waurika to honor Medal of Honor recipient on "Bennie Adkins Day"

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO) - Waurika is getting ready to honor a Medal of Honor recipient from their Jefferson County town.

Thursday is "Bennie Adkins Day" in Waurika. The retired First Sergeant received the nation's top military honor from President Obama two years ago.

It was for his heroic actions when he fought off enemy fire and dragged wounded soldiers to safety during a 38-hour battle in Vietnam in 1966.

Adkins was drafted into the Army from Waurika in 1956 at age 22. Today he lives in Alabama.

People in Waurika plan pay tribute to their native son at 2 p.m. at the middle and high schools. It will be followed by another ceremony at 3:30 p.m.at Veterans Park off Main Street.

