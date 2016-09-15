Driver suffers minor injuries in rollover crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Driver suffers minor injuries in rollover crash

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man was sent to a hospital following a car crash in west Lawton Wednesday night.

Police say the driver lost control, over-corrected and rolled the car. It happened on Highway 62 directly before the exit to get on Rogers Lane eastbound.
Right now officers are not sure why the driver lost control. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

