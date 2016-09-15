Kevin Nall Jr. arrested for Altus murder

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A man wanted for murder in Altus has been arrested in Arizona.



With the help of a baseball cap left behind at the crime scene and eyewitnesses, police were able to identify 19-year-old Kevin Nall Junior as the suspected gunman. Witnesses told police Nall and the victim, Freddie Lopez, met in downtown Altus on September 1 to fight.



After exchanging punches, one of the witnesses said Nall pull out a gun and start firing as Lopez ran away.



Investigators believe Nall then ran away to Arizona where U.S. Marshals tracked him down and arrested him last night. He will now face an extradition hearing before being brought back to Altus to face charges of 1st-degree murder.

