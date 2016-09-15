Lawton man arrested with 23 grams of meth - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police got a large amount of methamphetamine off the streets yesterday afternoon.

Officers observed an Indian male, later identified as Nehi Nelson, riding a bicycle very slowly and peering into the backyards of houses in the alley of the 1600 block of Southwest B and C Avenue.

Due to the recent burglaries in the neighborhood, officers approached Nehi, but he took off running northbound.  Nehi cut in between the houses on 1700 block of B Avenue.  Officers noticed that Nehi did not have the backpack he was wearing while on the bike casing homes anymore.

Officers yelled at Nehi to stop several times and lost him in the residential area. LPD set up a perimeter around the 1700 block of A Avenue. A resident of the neighborhood informed officers that an Indian male was hiding behind a bush on the west side of his home.

Nehi was placed under arrest for resisting a police officer. While searching Nehi, police found a broken glass pipe with burn marks and crystal-like residue in the back right pocket of his pants.

Nehi’s backpack was found on the 1700 block of B Avenue. Inside the backpack was an air soft gun and several baggies containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of all the baggies and the meth was 23.1 grams.

Nehi also had two valid Comanche County warrants for failure to appear on a charge of obstructing an officer and embezzlement.

Nehi was complaining of that he hurt his ankle while he was running so he was transported to CCMH and medically cleared. He was then transported to the Lawton City Jail and booked for resisting a police officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia and the two warrants.

