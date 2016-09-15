Ferrell joins USAO Board of Regents, new officers elected - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ferrell joins USAO Board of Regents, new officers elected

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) – David Ferrell of Chickasha has been sworn in as a member of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s Board of Regents. Gov. Mary Fallin appointed Ferrell to the board for a seven-year term, replacing Hilary Kitz of Tulsa, who was appointed by Gov. Brad Henry in 2009.

Ferrell serves as executive vice president and market president of Bank of Commerce for Grady and Caddo counties. He also serves on the bank’s board of directors.

Ferrell has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial and agricultural lending. He is actively involved with various local, state and national organizations including cattlemen’s associations, trade organizations and numerous civic groups serving on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Bankers Association Intermediate Banking School and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.

Ferrell previously worked as an adjunct professor at USAO teaching business law and served on the board of directors for the university’s foundation.

“I have always respected USAO for the liberal arts education it provides to students in our state. I am honored to serve on the Board of Regents,” said Ferrell. “I hope that in this role I can lend my knowledge and experience to the university, working to make USAO an even more prestigious institution.”

“David Ferrell’s appointment adds tremendous strength and talent to the USAO Board of Regents,” said Feaver. “He is one of Chickasha’s very important civic leaders. He has a keen appreciation for USAO’s mission and its value to the Oklahoma state higher education system.”

Ferrell earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, a Master of Business Administration from Cameron University and graduated with honors from the Southwest Graduate School of Banking.

In addition to Ferrell’s appointment, USAO’s Board of Regents elected new officers for 2016-17. Regent Mo Anderson will serve as chair of the board; Regent Bill Lance will serve as vice chair; and Regent Diane Ming will serve as secretary.

To learn more about USAO’s Board of Regents, please visit www.usao.edu.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

