Judge Swinton fills OK Court of Appeals vacancy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Judge Swinton fills OK Court of Appeals vacancy

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Barbara Swinton (Source Office of Gov. Mary Fallin) Barbara Swinton (Source Office of Gov. Mary Fallin)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin today has selected Judge Barbara Swinton, of Oklahoma City, to fill the vacancy on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.  Swinton is replacing Judge Bill Hetherington, who retired September 2 from District Four, Office One.

Since 2002, Swinton has served as district court judge for the 7th Judicial District. She served as a special judge in Oklahoma County for six years before she was elected to her current position. Swinton has presided over more than 100 jury trials involving civil and criminal felony matters.

“The Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals plays an important role in ensuring our court system provides fair and just treatment for all,” Fallin said. “Judge Swinton is smart, even-tempered judge who both knows and follows the law. I know she will make sure our people are treated fairly under the law in her new role on the Court of Civil Appeals.”

Swinton was appointed an Oklahoma County special judge in 1996. Before that, she was a trial attorney with David W. Lee and Associates for a year, handling family law and federal civil rights cases. Previously, she practiced general civil and family law for four years.

“I’m honored that Governor Fallin would appoint me to the Court of Civil Appeals,” Swinton said. “I look forward to serving the people of Oklahoma in this new position as a judge on the Court of Civil Appeals”

Swinton earned her bachelor’s degree in political science with honors from Oklahoma State University and her law degree from Georgia State University. Swinton is president-elect of the Oklahoma County Bar Association and immediate past executive board president of the Oklahoma Judicial Conference.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly