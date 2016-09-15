Judge Swinton fills OK Court of Appeals vacancy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin today has selected Judge Barbara Swinton, of Oklahoma City, to fill the vacancy on the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals. Swinton is replacing Judge Bill Hetherington, who retired September 2 from District Four, Office One.

Since 2002, Swinton has served as district court judge for the 7th Judicial District. She served as a special judge in Oklahoma County for six years before she was elected to her current position. Swinton has presided over more than 100 jury trials involving civil and criminal felony matters.

“The Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals plays an important role in ensuring our court system provides fair and just treatment for all,” Fallin said. “Judge Swinton is smart, even-tempered judge who both knows and follows the law. I know she will make sure our people are treated fairly under the law in her new role on the Court of Civil Appeals.”

Swinton was appointed an Oklahoma County special judge in 1996. Before that, she was a trial attorney with David W. Lee and Associates for a year, handling family law and federal civil rights cases. Previously, she practiced general civil and family law for four years.

“I’m honored that Governor Fallin would appoint me to the Court of Civil Appeals,” Swinton said. “I look forward to serving the people of Oklahoma in this new position as a judge on the Court of Civil Appeals”

Swinton earned her bachelor’s degree in political science with honors from Oklahoma State University and her law degree from Georgia State University. Swinton is president-elect of the Oklahoma County Bar Association and immediate past executive board president of the Oklahoma Judicial Conference.

