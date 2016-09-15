Lawtonian Dr. Anquanita Kaigler-Love to be inducted to OK Africa - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawtonian Dr. Anquanita Kaigler-Love to be inducted to OK African American Educators Hall of Fame

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Dr. Anquanita Kaigler-Love (Source Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame) Dr. Anquanita Kaigler-Love (Source Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - Lawtonian Dr. Anquanita Kaigler-Love is being inducted into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame on September 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zubdi Drive, in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Kaigler-Love, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, is one of ten African American educators to be inducted this year.

In 2001, Dr. Kaigler-Love became the executive director of federal programs responsible for all title federal programs for Lawton Public School. During her time in that role, she gained a life-long respect for Native Americans, limited English speakers, and the economically disadvantaged. Over her career as an educator, she developed a successful researched based summer reading program for at-risk students. She has presented at national, regional and state levels covering cultural diversity and parental involvement. She is committed to mentoring women in universities to increase retention.

After 38 years in the LPS system, she retired in January of 2013. Dr. Kaigler- Love made learning fun for her students while making them feel important and worthy. She is an inspiration to the citizens of Lawton-Fort Sill.

The tickets are $60.00.  For ticket information go to http://www.oaaehof.org or call Dr. Shirley Nero at (918) 698-6037.  

