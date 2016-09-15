Hospital reaches fundraising goal, construction on addition begins

BETHANY, OK (KSWO) – The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital is pleased to announce it has met its goal of raising $22 million, which will fund a four-story addition now under construction on the southwest side of the Hospital’s campus. The Hospital received a $2 million challenge grant from The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation of Tulsa in July 2015. In order to receive the Mabee grant, the Hospital had exactly one year to complete fundraising for the project. That meant raising almost $9 million during 12 of the most economically challenging months in Oklahoma history.

“Happily for us,” said Albert Gray, Chief Executive Officer at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, “our motto is ‘Miracles Happen Here’!”

Just nine days before the Campaign’s July 15 Mabee Challenge goal, Mart Green, Chief Strategy Officer for the Green Family Businesses, which include Hobby Lobby and Mardel retail chains, called with the miraculous news that the Green family members wanted to contribute $1 million to the Campaign.

“It is an honor for Hobby Lobby to partner with The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital. The loving and compassionate care provided to each young patient and the belief that every life is sacred make it a great stewardship partnership for us,” says Green.

“We are very grateful to the Green family and all the donors who helped us in the final weeks of our Mabee Challenge,” said David Rainbolt, who co-chaired the Imagine the Miracles Campaign with Linda Whittington. “We are also very thankful to the philanthropic foundations, individuals and corporations throughout Oklahoma who helped us raise $22 million to build this new facility for Oklahoma’s children and teenagers with complex medical conditions and traumatic injuries.”

The four-story addition, expected to open in the summer of 2017, will include:

Two patient floors with room for 40 new inpatients;

A new outpatient clinic that will greatly expand the Hospital’s capacity to provide medical care and rehabilitation on an outpatient basis;

A centralized patient services area for tests and procedures needed by both inpatients and outpatients; and

An education center where the Hospital can provide the most current training for staff, as well as pediatric professionals and students throughout Oklahoma.

“We are most appreciative of the good work that goes into caring for some of the most needy pediatric patients. It is a real blessing for children from Oklahoma’s major pediatric hospitals, including Tulsa’s two hospitals, Saint Francis and St. John,” said Ray Tullius, Vice Chairman, The Mabee Foundation.

In addition to The Mabee Foundation and the Green family, major donors to the campaign were the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, which contributed $3 million; the E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, which contributed more than $1.6 million; and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation and Mary K. Chapman Foundation, which each contributed $1 million.

Other major donors were Streets, LLC, Presbyterian Health Foundation, Hardesty Family Foundation, Robert Glenn Rapp Foundation, Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation, Jasco Giving Hope Foundation, Tilley Group, Chickasaw Nation, Grace and Franklin Bernsen Foundation, McCasland Foundation, Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, and Sarkeys Foundation.

The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital employees have also given generously to the campaign, committing nearly $800,000.

Fundraising will continue for the expansion’s second phase, which includes renovation of an existing campus building as a new Activities of Daily Living Rehabilitation Center, park and green spaces for family and accessible playgrounds, and for endowments that will support programs and capital needs.

To learn more about The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, please visit our website at www.miracleshappenhere.org.

