One transported to OKC by helicopter following accident

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- There was a two-car accident between a trailer carrying cattle and a red 4-door Chevy headed northbound on HWY 277 between Elgin and Fletcher around 8:30 this morning.

The Airvac helicopter was called to transport an adult male who was driving the Chevy.

