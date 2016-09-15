University of OK honors LPS merit scholars

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Today, 5 national merit scholars from Southwest Oklahoma were recognized for their success in the classroom. They were congratulated with a lunch thanks to The University of Oklahoma.



The 5 students were recently announced as Semi-finalists for the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. The program honors students who are ranked academically across the U.S. Two of the students are from Eisenhower, 1 from MacArthur, 1 from Navaho, and 1 from Elgin. Associate director of the national scholarship program for OU, Tyler Nunley says students should attend OU because they are ranked in the top 5 among public universities for National Merit Scholars.



“The University of Oklahoma is on the cutting edge of everything from curriculum, to study abroad programs, to our honors college. It really is the best place to be right now in terms of getting the opportunity of a large public institution with a feel and attention of a private liberal arts school,” said Nunley.



If students attend OU next year, they will receive a scholarship for 68 thousand, 200 dollars. It includes a five-year tuition waiver and benefits for graduate school. OU is home to over 800 currently enrolled National Merit Scholars.

