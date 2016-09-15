DA Hicks hosts info session on SQ 780

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) - Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks will present information on State Question 780 tonight in Chickasha.

The question, which will appear on the November ballot, would reclassify some criminal offenses, like drug possession and property crimes, to misdemeanors instead of felonies. It would also make certain property crimes a misdemeanor if the value is under one-thousand-dollars.

The presentation is taking place during the Grady County GOP meeting at the Canadian Valley Tech Center at 6:30 p.m. The address is 1401 West Michigan Avenue.

