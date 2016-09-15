Sam Noble Museum hosts fall workshops for Cub and Girl Scouts

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – Oklahoma Cub and Girl Scouts will get the chance to investigate, explore and complete the requirements to earn their Scout badges through several workshops at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History this fall.

“We enjoy getting to see the Scouts attend our programs over the years and grow into older workshops with us,” said Carrie McKenzie, public programs coordinator. “We are so excited to offer as many Scouts programs as we do. It gives us the opportunity to try new things and explore interesting new concepts that include stars, physics, theater, detectives and everything in between.”

The Sam Noble Museum Scout workshops meet every requirement a Scout needs to receive their badge, belt loop or pin. Scout workshops are a great way for Scouts and their grown-ups to experience the fun of the Sam Noble Museum and earn a badge, belt loop or pin at the same time.

Investigate the air that is all around you! How does air make sound? Why can some things fly? Join us from 10:00 a.m. to noon Saturday, November 19, as we discover just what air can do. Wolf Cub Scouts will complete all the requirements to earn the “Air of the Wolf” adventure loop.

Levers and pulleys and inclined planes, oh my! From 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. November 19 learn how to make objects move up, down and all around. Bear Cub Scouts will complete all the requirements to earn the “Make It Move” adventure loop.

Have you ever wondered about the things you see in the night sky? Do you want to know how to focus a telescope? Join us from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. November 19 for an evening of stars, science and Scouts. Tiger Scouts will search the skies and explore constellations in this astronomical workshop. Tiger Cub Scouts will complete all the requirements to earn the “Sky Is the Limit” adventure loop.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 10, we invite Junior Girl Scouts to explore the science behind detective work during a museum mystery. They’ll need to figure out whodunit when a priceless museum object goes missing to earn the “Detective” badge.

From 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. December 10, get to the root of what trees are all about. Join us to design a tree house, discover art in nature and plant your very own tree. Cadette Scouts will complete all the requirements to earn the “Trees” badge.

The cost for each workshop is $12 per Scout and includes workshop and general museum. Badges are not included. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To enroll an individual Scout or troop, please call 405-325-1008. View a full listing of workshops at SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.

