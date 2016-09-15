OK to be featured at AmericanaFest in Nashville - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK to be featured at AmericanaFest in Nashville

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
NASHVILLE, TN (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) is proud to partner with the Americana Music Association at the 17th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference (AmericanaFest) in Nashville, Tennessee, September 20 – 25.

For the first time since its inception, AmericanaFest will recognize Oklahoma’s contribution to the Americana music genre and will feature the state’s legendary history and current thriving music scene. Attendees will benefit from experiencing Oklahoma’s remarkable sound at multiple showcases throughout the festival as well as discover why Oklahoma is a central hub for creating music at multiple panel sessions. These special events will be hosted by several Oklahoma partners including The Woody Guthrie Center; The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture; and Studio Oklahoma, an initiative of OF+MO.

“Oklahoma is proud to be a part of this year’s AmericaFest,” said Deby Snodgrass, Secretary of Commerce and Tourism. “We appreciate the opportunity to shine a spotlight on Oklahoma’s very talented performers and to showcase our growing music infrastructure and resources.”

The festival’s marquis event, the nationally televised Americana Honors & Awards Show taking place at the historic Ryman Auditorium on September 21, will further elevate Oklahoma’s voice at this year’s conference. Okie native Woody Guthrie will be posthumously awarded this year’s President’s Award, while other Oklahoma award nominees will perform including: Parker Millsap, nominated for Album of the Year; and John Moreland, nominated for Emerging Artist of the year.

Studio Oklahoma, a collective of Oklahoma industry partners including the Oklahoma Tourism Agency’s Oklahoma Music Trail, “Rhythm & Routes”, will be on display in the Conference Exhibit Hall at the Sheraton Hotel and will present several Oklahoma-centric events throughout the week. On Thursday, September 22, Studio Oklahoma will present an Oklahoma Music Panel moderated by Dr. Hugh Foley with  featured panelists Jeff Moore (OKPOP), Greg Johnson (The Blue Door), Jared Deck (Artist) and Carter Sampson (Artist). The Panelists will discuss the rich musical history of Oklahoma musicians and how their voices have contributed to the music industry of today. An official showcase on Thursday, September 22, at 3rd and Lindsley will feature chart-topping Americana artists including Jimmy LaFave, Carter Sampson, John Moreland, Wanda Jackson, Parker Millsap and Jared Deck. In addition, Studio Oklahoma will host a private party open to badge holders, wristband holders and private guests on Friday, September 23, at The Filming Station featuring performances by Jimmy LaFave, Carter Sampson, Levi Parham and Susan Herndon. 

“OF+MO plans to continue the momentum of Studio Oklahoma and continue to create new opportunities to support and promote Oklahoma’s thriving creative class,” said Tava Maloy Sofsky, Director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.

