Veterans Corner is coming to Marlow to help vets file for benefits, claims

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - Veterans Corner will be in Marlow next week to help veterans and their spouses file for claims and benefits.



One volunteer says it's all about helping former military members and their families receive what they are entitled to.



"There are several of spouses that their husbands have passed away maybe in Vietnam of Agent Orange or whatever. It'll surprise you how many spouses out there who are actually entitled to some help. They just don't know who to go ask for it," said Neal Owen.



Owen says there will be a team of volunteers at First Baptist Church Marlow to help with all your needs.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.