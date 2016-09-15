Ft Sill soldiers volunteer to help the community

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - A group of Fort Sill soldiers spend the last few days volunteering their time to help with beautification projects on the post.

Soldiers with the 2nd of the 4th Field Artillery Battalion have been volunteering at the Veterans Center on Fort Sill since Tuesday.

The group of 19 soldiers helped paint the deck around the center and laid electrical wires, which will allow them to put up Christmas lights for the upcoming holidays.

They also plan to spend some time visiting with the veterans to learn more from them.

The soldiers want the community to know they are willing to help whenever they are needed and to show the veterans they are thankful for their service.

“It's part of serving Americans, the veterans have paved the way for us and showed us that true allegiance to the country, so it's only fair we give them something back when they need it,” said Lt. O'Niel Rhooms, Rear Detachment Commander, 2-4 F-A Battalion.

The soldiers volunteer their time for various projects about four times a year. They concluded their day by playing Bingo with the veterans this afternoon.

