Lawton bus crash sends 5 to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An accident involving a head start bus sent several people to the hospital this morning.

It happened around 7:30 at the intersection of Lee and 38th street. Police say the bus was heading east on Lee when the driver failed to yield at a light while turning onto 38th street.

The bus pulled out into traffic and was hit by a truck that was west on Lee. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries along with one child and three adults who were on the bus.

The accident shut down west bound traffic on Lee for nearly an hour.

