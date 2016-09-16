Upcoming political events on the SWOSU campus

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- SWOSU in Weatherford has a couple of upcoming events that they would like the public to be aware of.

English and Edwards Private Reception

On September 29, there will be private reception for former Congressmen Glenn English and Mickey Edwards as part of a “Congress to Campus” event. The “Congress to Campus” event will provide students, faculty/staff and area residents the opportunity to interact with former members of Congress in an apolitical environment in order to better understand how government works, and doesn’t work, and perhaps could work.

English represented the 6th Congressional District of Oklahoma in the U. S. House of Representatives from January 3, 1975 to January 7, 1994. Edwards represented the 5th Congressional District of Oklahoma in the U. S. House of Representatives from January 3, 1977 to January 3, 1993.

The SWOSU Foundation, Inc. will host English and Edwards at a private reception benefitting the SWOSU Department of Social Sciences at 5:30 p.m. in the Skyview Suite of the Pioneer Cellular Events Center. You must register for this event. Tickets to the private reception are $20 each and may be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/swosu-congress-to-campus-private-reception-tickets-27071612923 or by calling the Foundation’s campus offices at Burton House, 580-774-3267.

SWOSU will host English and Edwards in a “Congress to Campus” Community Forum at 7 p.m. in the SWOSU Business Enterprise Center. English and Edwards will discuss many topics including the 2016 presidential election and will take questions from the audience. The public is invited to attend the forum and an RSVP for the forum is not required but encouraged for planning purposes—those wishing to RSVP should call SWOSU’s Office of Institutional Advancement at 580-774-3267 or e-mail robbin.jennings@swosu.edu.

Nonpartisan General Election Information Meeting

On October 4, a nonpartisan information meeting addressing the upcoming general election ballot will be held on the campus. The American Association of University Women chapter in Weatherford is hosting the presentation from 7-8:30 p.m. in the SWOSU Business Enterprise Center, located at the corner of Davis and Seventh Streets. Admission is free, and the public is invited. A free, open reception is planned starting at 6:30 p.m.

Randy Beutler, president of SWOSU, will present information about the seven state questions that have been approved for placement on the November ballot. He will also cover information about pre-election timelines such as requesting absentee ballots and when early voting will be open. General information will be presented about the public races that will also be contested on this ballot.

