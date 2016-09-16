Voters are invited to opponents of SQ 777 forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Opponents of State Question 777 are inviting voters to learn more about the state question that will alter Oklahoma’s constitution and take away the ability of local governments to regulate corporate agriculture in the state.

Hosted by the Oklahoma Stewardship Council (OSC), a kick-off meeting in Lawton is set for 7:00 p.m., September. 19 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 209 SE Interstate Drive. Attendees will be given information and resources to engage in specific efforts in their local community to defeat SQ 777.

Drew Edmondson, OSC’s chair and former Oklahoma attorney general, will lead the meeting to educate the audience on how they can get involved in canvass and phone bank efforts, as well as get-out-the-vote activities for the November 8 election.

“State Question 777 gives foreign-owned agricultural operations a constitutional shield to avoid reasonable regulations,” said Edmondson. “We should not tie the hands of the local and state officials who protect our water and air from pollution.”

SQ 777 gives the highest level of legal protections to a broad and undefined range of agricultural activities. The problem, opponents say, is the proposal’s language is so expansive and the protections so complete that it virtually prohibits local, county and state officials from enacting necessary and reasonable regulation, including protecting surface and groundwater from pollution.

