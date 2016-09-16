National POW-MIA Recognition Day honored with small park ceremony

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today is National POW-MIA Recognition Day, a time to pause and remember our service men and women who never made it home.

A small but emotional ceremony was held as a group of local veterans gathered at the Vietnam Memorial in Elmer Thomas Park to honor those missing in action and prisoners of war.

The ceremony kicked off with prayer and a presentation of the colors followed by a short speech from local veteran Kerry Wren, who said there are more than 83-thousand service members unaccounted for.



Air Force veteran Ralph Amis says he has friends missing in action in Vietnam and it's important that they are never forgotten. He says today is not to celebrated, but it does bring up mixed emotions for him.

"Sadness. For those that didn't come back. Especially those who are in my outfit, those who were shot down over there and never recovered. Pride, because I was part of it," said Amis.



Amis says he's attended this same event every year for the past 5 years and today's turnout was the smallest he's ever seen. He says it makes him wonder if people even care about their sacrifices.

“It just seems that this younger generation has just forgotten and don't care or whatever. This is the least people we've ever had and we just wish there would be more that would remember,” he said.

National POW-MIA recognition Day is observed every year on the third Friday of September.

