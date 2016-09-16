Gov Fallin appoints District Judge for Comanche Co - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Irma Newburn (Source Office of Governor Mary Fallin) Irma Newburn (Source Office of Governor Mary Fallin)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin announced the appointment of Irma J. Newburn as district judge for Comanche County. She is replacing Keith B. Aycock, who retired July 1.

Newburn, of Lawton, serves as first district attorney in Comanche County. She is also a member of the Oklahoma Board of Corrections. Fallin appointed her to the corrections board in February 2015.

Newburn has worked in the Comanche County district attorney’s office since 2008. Before that, she worked one year for a private law firm in Lawton. She also worked as a deputy court clerk for the city of Lawton and as a clerk for the Lawton Police Department.

“Irma Newburn is a skilled attorney who has a wealth of experience in the law and criminal proceedings,” said Fallin. “Given her knowledge and experience, I know she will serve the residents of Comanche County well.”

Newburn earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cameron University and her law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. She is the mother of two adult daughters, Alicia and Beverly.

“My diversity of experience has given me an in-depth understanding of the legal process that will allow me to make decisions that are not only just, but well-grounded in the law,” Newburn said. “I welcome the opportunity to serve my community as a district court judge.”

