CU hosts National Constitution Day, infamous attorney speaks

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University celebrated National Constitution Day today by bringing in a speaker that is known for covering controversial cases.



The guest speaker this year was Attorney Stephen Jones. Jones is known for covering controversial cases such as Timothy McVeigh and Thorston Rushing.

He talked about the sixth amendment today which is giving every person the right to a fair trial no matter the offense. Constitution Day is about knowing about representation in court regardless of what act you did.



The constitution effects everything and they are hoping this event will help students be more active in understanding their rights.



“The constitution affects all of our lives daily its 250 years old and I’m just going to talk about one part of the constitution,” said Jones.



Cameron University has celebrated Constitution day since 2005 when the federal law requiring the observance was initiated. This day is aimed to keep students thinking about the constitution and to be aware and actively practice their constitutional rights.

