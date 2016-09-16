Lawton State of the City Luncheon - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Today Lawton's Mayor spoke out at a special "State of the City" Luncheon.During the annual event, Mayor Fred Fitch highlighted how far the city has come in the past fiscal year.

He put focus on the city's "five priorities" which were established last year. Those priorities include conserving water, making the city safer, and maintaining the city's relationship with Fort Sill.

According to the Mayor, Lawton made good strides in many of the goals. Many city officials were in attendance for the Luncheon and say the event is important to understanding what progress the city is making.

"These have always been very positive events to tell us, inform not only the chamber but the community about the things that are happening inside our city, the different goals and agendas for the coming year, and it’s always good to get a review of what we've had in the past as well,” said Phil Kennedy, Chairman of Lawton Economic Development Corporation.

Though the luncheon was meant to reflect on what the city has accomplished, Mayor Fitch also turned his eyes to the future-- saying the city will continue to work towards meeting its five priorities.

