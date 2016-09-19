OK author’s emotional memoir bares political scandal, inmate lif - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK author’s emotional memoir bares political scandal, inmate life

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Beneath the Vines (Source Tate Publishing)

HARTSHORNE, OK (KSWO) – Author Mike Mass brings readers in a captivating, colorful world of stories in his awe-inspiring memoir, “Beneath the Vines.”

In “Beneath the Vines,” Mass brings his readers not only inside a small-frame church house with cardboard fans, but also behind closed doors of political deal making. In the midst of one of the most publicized political scandals in Oklahoma, Mass pulls no punches in owning his own lot that landed him in a federal penitentiary. This book is a real peek inside the closet of his association with infamous “Little Dixie” politicians as well as fellow prison inmates.

Mass’ unique perspective of religion, law and politics from an obscure beginning in the sun-bleached fields of southeast Oklahoma allows the reader to examine life from a view Beneath the Vines. He recounts the powerful unfolding of human events and takes his readers on a roller-coaster ride of breathtaking emotions, both hilarious and heart-wrenching!

The book is available through bookstores nationwide, from the publisher at www.tatepublishing.com/bookstore, or by visiting barnesandnoble.com or amazon.com.

Mass currently resides in the quiet hills of southeast Oklahoma, where he devotes full time to his garden and 16 grandchildren. He is also a public speaker that engages his audience with humor and inspiration.

