Charles ‘Chuck’ Sullivan appointed DA for Pittsburg, Haskell Counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin announced she is appointing Charles “Chuck” Sullivan as district attorney for Pittsburg and Haskell counties. He will replace Farley Ward, who is retiring Sept. 30.

Sullivan, of McAlester, will serve as district attorney for the remainder of Ward’s term, which expires in January 2019.

“Chuck Sullivan has an array of legal experience that gives him a unique perspective,” said Fallin. “I know he will serve the people of Pittsburg and Haskell counties well as district attorney.”

Ward, elected district attorney in 2010, recommended Sullivan, who currently serves as his top assistant, to replace him.

Previously, Sullivan worked in insurance defense with the Steidley and Neal law firm in McAlester and for the Tulsa County public defender’s office. Sullivan earned his law degree from the University of Tulsa. He and his wife, Kristin, live in McAlester with their family.

