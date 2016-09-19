National Park grant offers 4th graders a chance to visit OKC mem - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

National Park grant offers 4th graders a chance to visit OKC memorial

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum encourages all fourth graders to visit this year as part of the Every Kid in a Park program. The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum was selected to receive a 2016 field trip grant from the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks. The grant is part of the Foundation’s Open OutDoors for Kids program and will assist with transportation costs and admission fees for hundreds of 4th-grade students throughout the state of Oklahoma.

“There’s so much to discover at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and we’re excited to welcome 4th graders and their families throughout the year. We hope that our young visitors explore and learn how this event changed Oklahoma and our nation, encouraging them to develop a lifelong connection to our nation’s history and culture,” said Superintendent Bill Wright.

The 3.3 acre Outdoor Symbolic Memorial provides a thought-provoking, reflective place for people to find comfort and healing. Students will learn firsthand from the park rangers how the landscape has changed and what each symbolic element represents. Inside, students will engage in the hands-on Uncover-Discover Lab and study Museum exhibits and interactives that tell the story of April 19, 1995, and after.

“We are honored to partner with the National Park Foundation. This grant connects the Memorial and Museum to future generations through pre-visit, onsite and post-visit activities, which include nature, interactives and artifacts. Students will go beyond the classroom and explore the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and understand the lessons learned from the Oklahoma City bombing by touring this important Oklahoma site,” said Kari Watkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Every Kid in a Park is a crucial component of a multi-pronged approach to inspire the next generation to discover all that our nation’s public lands and waters have to offer, including opportunities to be active, spend time with friends and family and serve as living classrooms to build critical skills.

“These grants are planting the seeds for lifelong relationships with national parks and their programs,” said Will Shafroth, President of the National Park Foundation. “We appreciate the power of national parks and, through our support, the National Park Foundation hopes to share them with as many kids as possible.”

To schedule a field trip, contact Lynne Porter, Director of Educational Experience at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, 405-235-3094 or education@okcnm.org. Please visit OKCNM.org and www.NPS.gov/okci.

