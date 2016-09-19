CU Visiting Writers Series continues with R. Dean Johnson and Julie Hensley

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of English and Foreign Languages continues its Visiting Writers Series with novelist R. Dean Johnson and author/poet Julie Hensley on Friday, September 23, at 7:00 p.m. in the CETES Conference Center.

Johnson directs and teaches the Bluegrass Writer’s Studio at Eastern Kentucky University. He is the author of “Delicate Men: Stories” and the forthcoming “Californium.” Johnson’s essays and stories have appeared in numerous national literary journals, including Ascent, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Louisville Review, Natural Bridge, New Orleans Review, Ruminate, Santa Clara Review, Slice, and The Southern Review.

An associate professor at the Bluegrass Writer’s Studio, Hensley is a successful writer of both fiction and poetry, with work regularly appearing in journals such as Redivider, PoemMemiorStory, Indiana Review, Quarterly West, Superstition Review, and The Pinch. Several of her stories have been nominated for the Pushcart Anthology, and she has won the Southern Women’s Writers Emerging Voice Award on two occasions -- fiction (2007) and poetry (2009). “Landfall: A Ring of Stories” won the 2015 Ohio State University Press Non/fiction Prize as well as the 2007 Everett Southwest Literature Award.

The event is open to the public at no charge.

