Museum recognizes Oklahoma educators, offers complimentary admission

Two members of Lunar Sooners help children with a hands-on activity at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History during Science in Action and Object I.D. Day. (Source Sam Noble Museum)

NORMAN, OK (KSWO) – As a thank you to Oklahoma educators, the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History will provide complimentary admission to all Oklahoma pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and their families during the month of October.

“It’s our way of showing gratitude to the great educators in our state who encourage children to question, to learn and to explore the world around them,” said Morgan Day, museum spokesperson.

The Sam Noble Museum is a popular field trip destination for schools, featuring hands-on science programming and numerous innovative educational programs, exhibits and experiences that inspire learners of all ages to understand the natural and cultural world. Visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/programs for more information about professional development workshops, museum field trip funding opportunities, inquiry-based programs, as well as Discovery Kits for use in classrooms throughout Oklahoma.

Visitors also can enjoy the museum’s two newest exhibits. “When the Earth Shakes” explores the science behind earthquakes, tsunamis and tectonic plates and features several hands-on activities for children such as Quake Karaoke in which visitors jump up and down to match a seismogram.

“Mystery of the Mayan Medallion,” which opens October 15, transports visitors to Palenque, Mexico, where a team of archaeologists has mysteriously disappeared. Visitors must put on their detective caps to find out what happened to the team and find the precious jade medallion they were after.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is located on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call 405-325-4712 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.