Volunteers will be in Marlow to help vets apply for benefits

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - Veterans and their spouses can find help applying for claims and benefits tomorrow in Marlow.



Volunteers with Veterans Corner will be at First Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.



You'll need to bring along your DD-214, marriage license, birth certificate, bank account information and any other paperwork that supports your claim.



Volunteers say the event is open to all veterans and their spouses, even those who served in Korea and Vietnam wars.

