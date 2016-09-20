Mike Birbiglia’s “Thank God for Jokes” national tour comes to SW - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mike Birbiglia’s “Thank God for Jokes” national tour comes to SWOSU

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Mike Birbigilia (Source SWOSU)
Mike Birbigilia (Source SWOSU) Mike Birbigilia (Source SWOSU)

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s first Panorama Series event of the 2016-17 year will feature comedian Mike Birbiglia who is bringing his “Thank God for Jokes” national tour to the Weatherford campus on October 27. Birbiglia will appear at 7:30 p.m. in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.                 

One of the busiest working comedians, Birbiglia serves as creator, writer and star of the film Don't Think Twice which released this summer in New York. He was recently in the fourth season of Netflix's Orange is the New Black and Universal's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Birbiglia’s stand-up show, "Thank God for Jokes," was turned into an off-Broadway show at The Lynn Redgrave Theater. Birbiglia currently resides in Brooklyn (NY) with his wife Jenny.

Tickets are available online at stubwire.com, 877-990-7882 or in the SWOSU Public Relations & Marketing Office, Room 205 of the Administration Building. Advance tickets are $10 for SWOSU students, faculty/staff and emeriti; $20 for the general public; and $25 for all tickets purchased at the door.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

