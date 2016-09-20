Domestic Violence Awareness Month: OK #4 in women murdered by men

WASHINGTON DC (KSWO)- Oklahoma ranked fourth in the nation in the rate of women murdered by men, with a rate of 1.94 per 100,000, according to the new Violence Policy Center (VPC) study When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2014 Homicide Data.

This is the fourth year in a row that Oklahoma has ranked in the top 10 states for women murdered by men. This annual report is being released in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The study found that nationwide, 93 percent of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew and that the most common weapon used was a gun.

“Women are almost always killed by someone they know, and the majority are victims of domestic homicide. Local, state, and national policymakers must make preventing domestic violence a priority,” states VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand. “Guns in the hands of abusers can escalate domestic violence to homicide in the blink of an eye. Removing guns from a domestic violence situation is crucial.”

Nine out of 10 victims knew their offenders. Of the victims who knew their offenders, 63 percent were wives or other intimate acquaintances of their killers. Thirteen times as many females were murdered by a male they knew than were killed by male strangers.

Nationwide, 1,613 females were murdered by males in single victim/single offender incidents in 2014, at a rate of 1.08 per 100,000. Out of the 1,613 female homicide victims, 1,116 were white, 424 were black, 44 were Asian or Pacific Islander, 14 were American Indian or Alaskan Native, and in 15 cases the race of the victim was not identified.

Black women are disproportionately impacted by fatal domestic violence. In 2014, black females were murdered by men at a rate of 2.19 per 100,000, more than twice the rate of 0.97 per 100,000 for white women murdered by men.

Firearms — especially handguns — were the weapons most commonly used by males to murder females in 2014. Nationwide, for homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 54 percent of female victims were shot and killed with a gun. Of the homicides committed with guns, 69 percent were killed with handguns.

The overwhelming majority of these homicides were not related to any other felony crime, such as rape or robbery. Nationwide, for homicides in which the circumstances could be identified, 83 percent of the homicides were not related to the commission of another felony. Most often, females were killed by males in the course of an argument

