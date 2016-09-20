SWOSU offers personal financial management course

WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University Continuing Education Department in collaboration with the Everett Dobson School of Technology and Business will be offering a personal financial management course in October.

The personal financial management course will be offered on Monday evenings, October 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $99 per individual or couple. Students will learn personal financial decision-making skills to help in becoming wiser consumers, savers, investors, users of credit and money managers.

Topics to be covered:

Understanding state and federal taxes

Banking & financial services

Saving & investing

Estate planning & retirement

Understanding interest, credit, and consumer law

Identity fraud & theft

Understanding the responsibilities of large purchases

Understanding insurance

Understanding the financial impact of gambling

Bankruptcy

Charitable giving

For more information or to enroll, contact Lisa Thiessen in the SWOSU Business Enterprise Center at 580-774-3039 or lisa.thiessen@swosu.edu. The BEC is located at the corner of Seventh and Davis Streets on the SWOSU campus.

