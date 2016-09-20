SWOSU offers personal financial management course - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SWOSU offers personal financial management course

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO) - Southwestern Oklahoma State University Continuing Education Department in collaboration with the Everett Dobson School of Technology and Business will be offering a personal financial management course in October.

The personal financial management course will be offered on Monday evenings, October 3, 10, 17 and 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $99 per individual or couple. Students will learn personal financial decision-making skills to help in becoming wiser consumers, savers, investors, users of credit and money managers.

Topics to be covered:

  • Understanding state and federal taxes
  • Banking & financial services
  • Saving & investing
  • Estate planning & retirement
  • Understanding interest, credit, and consumer law
  • Identity fraud & theft
  • Understanding the responsibilities of large purchases
  • Understanding insurance
  • Understanding the financial impact of gambling
  • Bankruptcy
  • Charitable giving

For more information or to enroll, contact Lisa Thiessen in the SWOSU Business Enterprise Center at 580-774-3039 or lisa.thiessen@swosu.edu. The BEC is located at the corner of Seventh and Davis Streets on the SWOSU campus.

