Local walkers join in the fight against global child poverty - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Local walkers join in the fight against global child poverty

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Walkwithcompassion.com) (Source Walkwithcompassion.com)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Hundreds of Oklahoma City and Tulsa residents will Walk With Compassion on Saturday, October 1 alongside Compassion International, a Christian child development organization that is helping to release more than 1.9 million children worldwide from extreme poverty. The non-competitive walk event will challenge participants to understand the daily realities of children living in extreme poverty, while raising funds to meet their most urgent needs.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m on October 1, the one-day event will take place October 1 at Stars and Stripes Park located at 3701 S. Lake Hefner Drive in Oklahoma City and at Haikey Creek Park located at 11327 S. Garnett Road in Broken Arrow. Day-of registration will open at 8:30 a.m. Using the Walk With Compassion app, families, groups and community members will be guided along a 1.5-mile loop that includes seven hands-on stations. Each station illustrates real-life challenges of children born into poverty, including housing, food, water, and falsehoods that perpetuate the cycle of poverty. The free event, which is the culmination of participants’ fundraising efforts, offers interactive activities for the entire family to discover.

“This is unlike any walk event you’ve ever been involved in,” says Johan Moum, Walk With Compassion national director. “Walkers are doing more than just raising money. They will not only help to change the trajectory of a child’s life but also will come away as inspired and informed advocates to join Compassion's global cause of rescuing children from poverty.”

The World Bank estimates that 700 million (9.6 percent of the global population) live on less than $1.90 a day (USD). In the areas where Compassion works, nearly one in five children die before the age of five, mostly from preventable causes, and 124 million children worldwide do not attend school mostly due to causes surrounding poverty, according UNESCO.

Funds raised will go toward the most urgent needs of Compassion children that are not included in a traditional sponsorship, including emergency medical care, access to safe water, emergency housing, food, and care for abused and orphaned children.

For more information about Walk With Compassion, visit WalkWithCompassion.com, @CompassionWalk on Twitter, and https://www.facebook.com/walkwithcompassion on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly