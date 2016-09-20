Local walkers join in the fight against global child poverty

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Hundreds of Oklahoma City and Tulsa residents will Walk With Compassion on Saturday, October 1 alongside Compassion International, a Christian child development organization that is helping to release more than 1.9 million children worldwide from extreme poverty. The non-competitive walk event will challenge participants to understand the daily realities of children living in extreme poverty, while raising funds to meet their most urgent needs.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m on October 1, the one-day event will take place October 1 at Stars and Stripes Park located at 3701 S. Lake Hefner Drive in Oklahoma City and at Haikey Creek Park located at 11327 S. Garnett Road in Broken Arrow. Day-of registration will open at 8:30 a.m. Using the Walk With Compassion app, families, groups and community members will be guided along a 1.5-mile loop that includes seven hands-on stations. Each station illustrates real-life challenges of children born into poverty, including housing, food, water, and falsehoods that perpetuate the cycle of poverty. The free event, which is the culmination of participants’ fundraising efforts, offers interactive activities for the entire family to discover.

“This is unlike any walk event you’ve ever been involved in,” says Johan Moum, Walk With Compassion national director. “Walkers are doing more than just raising money. They will not only help to change the trajectory of a child’s life but also will come away as inspired and informed advocates to join Compassion's global cause of rescuing children from poverty.”

The World Bank estimates that 700 million (9.6 percent of the global population) live on less than $1.90 a day (USD). In the areas where Compassion works, nearly one in five children die before the age of five, mostly from preventable causes, and 124 million children worldwide do not attend school mostly due to causes surrounding poverty, according UNESCO.

Funds raised will go toward the most urgent needs of Compassion children that are not included in a traditional sponsorship, including emergency medical care, access to safe water, emergency housing, food, and care for abused and orphaned children.

For more information about Walk With Compassion, visit WalkWithCompassion.com, @CompassionWalk on Twitter, and https://www.facebook.com/walkwithcompassion on Facebook.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.