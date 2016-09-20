Hundreds attend FFA Colt Conference in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Hundreds of members of the FFA Organization descended on Lawton today for a leadership conference.

About 360 southwest district officers from Hollis to Yukon attended the Colt Conference at the Great Plains Technology Center. COLT stands for chapter Officer Leadership Training.

Cal Jahn is the president of the Oklahoma FFA Association. He hopes officers will use this conference to take valuable information back to their local chapters.

“We're trying to give them some new tools and techniques they can take back to their chapters to get motivated and to help as many members as possible,” said Jahn.

Sixty-four different high schools make up the southwest chapter. The half day event is sponsored by Public Service of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.