Lawton barber shop and bar burglarized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Crime Stoppers and Drug Busters of Southwest Oklahoma and the Lawton Police Department need your help identifying the suspect shown in the baseball cap.

Yesterday around 3:00 a.m., the suspect was involved in a burglary at Astro Barber Shop and Rooster's Bar, located at 1310 NW 47th street. The front door of both the businesses was broken with a brick and then kicked in. The suspect trashed Astro Barber Shop by attempting to pull items off the wall, smashing the gumball machine and stealing a multitude of barber equipment; There is no word on the damage estimate at this time. Rooster's Bar also sustained around $5,000 worth of damage. Several machine games were damaged and a Megatouch was taken off of the bar's counter.

If you know the identity of the individual shown below please call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. As always, you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest and charges being filed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

