Lawton students learn about bullying from Ronald McDonald

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students at a local elementary school got a lesson on bullying today from a famous clown.

Ronald McDonald stopped by Almor West elementary school this afternoon. His hands-on presentation, which including a magic, is aimed at reinforcing what schools already teach students--to be kind and respectful to others and the importance of friendship and not being a bully.

“They get a lot more out of school if they know no one is going to be picking on them, and if they're not trying to pick on someone else. You know, if we have to be at school to learn we want to have fun while we're learning and it's a lot more fun if kids are having fun with each together," said Ronald McDonald.

Ronald also visited Pioneer Park Elementary this morning and will visit two Altus Schools tomorrow.

