Free prostate exams at Duncan Regional Hospital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the Duncan Regional Hospital is providing free prostate exam screenings.

The event will be held this Friday, September 23 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the Cancer Center. Last year around 80 men got free screenings. Medical Lab Technician Ray Gonzalez encourages all men to get screened.

“It's one of the easiest cancers that can be diagnosed. It's just the process of going though that makes men feel uncomfortable, but it is just you come in, be in and out in 10 minutes top. You will come in get your blood drawn, and then you have your exam and it's really quick,” said Gonzalez

One in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Walk-ins are welcomed but you can also make an appointment by calling the hospital or cancer center.

