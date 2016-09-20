OK school teacher wanted for lewd acts with a student - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK school teacher wanted for lewd acts with a student

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
YALE, OK (KSWO)- A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Yale school teacher. Joseph Kolt Palmer is wanted for lewd acts by engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology.

Last May, the Yale police chief requested OSBI special agents investigate an allegation Palmer was having a relationship with a 17-year-old female student at the school. Special agents collected text messages sent between Palmer and the student. The messages explicitly described sexual acts.

The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, or both. Palmer was hired by the Yale School District in August 2015 as a fulltime math teacher and coach.

