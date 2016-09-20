Guthrie couple honored with Angels in Adoption Nomination

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO) — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a member of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, met with and congratulated Heather and Johnny Gibson of Guthrie for being recognized at the Adoption Institute’s annual “Angels in Adoption” event. The Gibsons have adopted eight of the children they have fostered since 2012 and remain in contact with two others that have been reunited with their biological dad.

“It is a great privilege to meet Heather and Johnny and to be a part of honoring their journey of growing their family through adoption,” Inhofe said. “Their story emulates family values as they have willingly taken in sibling units and sought to keep them together through the adoption process. In one instance, for a sibling group of three that they were fostering, the Gibsons were able to adopt the youngest while the older two were reunited with their biological father. The Gibsons have fulfilled a promise to keep the siblings in contact with one another and involved in each other’s lives, always putting family first. Oklahoma is blessed to have people like the Gibsons who have offered unconditional love and support to children in need of a permanent home and forever family.”

The Gibsons live at Peppers Ranch where they are part of a Christ-centered organization that provides community support and assistance to families seeking to foster or adopt five or more children from Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services foster system. To date, they have adopted eight children from foster care, to include a sibling set of three and another sibling set of four. Johnny works full time as a firefighter for the City of Edmond and Heather works for a local insurance agency.

The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute’s Angels in Adoption™ Program provides Members of Congress the opportunity to honor an individual or entity from their district that has made an extraordinary contribution on behalf of children in need of homes. The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to raising awareness about the millions of children around the world in need of permanent, safe, and loving homes and to eliminating the barriers that hinder these children from realizing their basic right of a family. Since the program’s inception, over 1,400 Angels nationwide have received this honor. Once selected, Angels in Adoption™ travel to Washington D.C. to participate in three days of events all designed to train them in using their personal experience to affect change on behalf of children in need of homes and to celebrate their hard work and dedication to the issue. These stories serve as inspiration for others to step forward to consider fostering or adopting.

For more information, you can visit the Angels in Adoption Website: http://www.angelsinadoption.org.

