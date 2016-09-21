LPD needs your help locating a burglary suspect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Crime Stoppers and Drug Busters of Southwest Oklahoma along with the Lawton Police Department need your assistance in apprehending a suspect.

Dominique Lamare Zeigler has outstanding warrants for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Driving Under Suspension, and Failure to Appear. He may be going by the alias Dominique Callaway. Dominique is thirty-years-old, five foot nine and weighs approximately two-hundred pounds.

If you have any information about Dominique Zeigler’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. As always, you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest and charges being filed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

