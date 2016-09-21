Lawton Correctional Officer arrested for trafficking meth into prison

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police have arrested a Lawton Correctional Facility officer for trafficking methamphetamine into the prison.

On September 19, Darnell Buckley came forward in reference to a large quantity of methamphetamine packaged to be brought into the prison. Buckley showed Lawton police officers when he had hidden the narcotics.

Officers found approximately 204 grams of methamphetamine. Buckley admitted was in possession of the large amount of meth and that he had made an agreement to bring the drugs to an inmate inside the GEO facility.

Upon searching Buckley’s cell phone, police found several text messages about a monetary transaction between Buckley and another person. According to authorities, Buckley stated that he picked up the meth from an unknown source last week.

Darnell Buckley was arrested on September 20 for trafficking illegal drugs.

