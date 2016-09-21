Assist Wireless store in Lawton burglarized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Assist Wireless located at 4409 Northwest Cache Road in Lawton was burglarized overnight on September 18.

An unknown suspect threw a rock through a window of the business to get inside. The suspect took three displayed Bluetooth headsets valued at around $100.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. As always, you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest and charges being filed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.