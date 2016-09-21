Election officials warn of e-mail phishing scam - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Election officials warn of e-mail phishing scam

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Oklahoma State Election Board officials are warning voters to be cautious after multiple Oklahomans reported receiving phishing e-mails designed to look like communications from state or county election boards.

The e-mails indicate the recipient’s voter information has been changed or is in need of verification and contain a link to a malicious website. Do not open links from any e-mail sent unsolicited from someone claiming to be an election official. All communications regarding changes in voter information or the need to verify registration information are sent by U.S. mail and not through e-mail.

People can verify their registration information, access other important information and contact the Oklahoma State Election Board athttp://elections.ok.gov. The election board responds to e-mails sent through a web form on its website. Those responses will always be from someone with an elections.ok.gov e-mail address and will not be sent unless you have provided your e-mail in an effort to contact the agency.

Military and overseas voters may receive e-mail from a no-reply address ending in okelections.us. However, all replies are sent directly to the appropriate county election board’s e-mail address.

Voters who are unsure of the authenticity of an e-mail claiming to be from the Oklahoma State Election Board or their county election board should contact the state election board at 405-521-2391 to verify whether the communication is legitimate.

Those who receive phishing e-mails should report them to the Federal Trade Commission at spam@uce.gov and/or the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@antiphishing.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:48:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly