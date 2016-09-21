GoFundMe Scholarship Fund: OK students have chance to win $10,000 toward college tuition

REDWOOD CITY, CA (KSWO) -- GoFundMe, the world’s largest social fundraising platform, announced the GoFundMe Scholarship, which will give away $100,000 toward college tuition. Ten college or postgraduate students will be awarded $10,000 each to help pay for their education. To qualify for the chance to win the scholarship, an existing or newly created GoFundMe campaign must have the hashtag #GFMScholarship in the campaign description and raise money from at least ten unique donors.



Over the past several years, students, teachers, and parents are increasingly turning to GoFundMe to raise money for education expenses, including tuition. In fact, in the last two years, over $100 million has been raised on GoFundMe for education related campaigns, making it the fastest growing category on the platform. Every month, college campaigns raise more than $1.5 million on GoFundMe, with the average campaign raising nearly $2,000. In just the last 12 months, $20 million has been raised for college tuition on GoFundMe.



In Oklahoma, the average cost of in-state tuition per year is $7,450, up 18% since 2010. For college graduates in the state, 55% take on debt which averages $23,430. Nationally, the average college graduate in 2016 is facing $37,172 in student loan debt, up 6% from last year.



“We know there are countless students out there who need help with the rising costs of college,” said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon. “At GoFundMe, we see incredible stories every single day of communities coming together to make sure students get the education they deserve. With the GoFundMe Scholarship, we hope to make these inspiring students’ educational dreams come true.”



How Do Campaigns Qualify?

Step 1: Create a new GoFundMe campaign or update an existing campaign using the hashtag #GFMScholarship in the campaign description between September 21 and September 28.

Step 2: Also in the campaign description, tell the GoFundMe community why the student should receive a $10,000 grant for their college tuition.

Step 3: Share the campaign on social media and raise money from ten unique donors.

Campaigns are eligible for the $10,000 scholarship if they are created by or for an undergraduate or graduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States. Eligible campaigns can be created by students, family members, friends, professors, or anyone who knows a student in need. Eligible campaigns must raise money from 10 unique donors. If your campaign is eligible, it will be reviewed by GoFundMe. The ten campaigns will be selected by a GoFundMe selection committee and announced in October.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.