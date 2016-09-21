LPD, Lawton Animal Welfare apprehend scaly suspect at sporting g - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LPD, Lawton Animal Welfare apprehend scaly suspect at sporting goods store

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department helped apprehend a scaly suspect today after he was found loitering at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

LPD officers assisted Lawton Animal Control today with a rattlesnake that was in the entryway of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police say a group of kids were set up outside the store for a fundraiser when they spotted the snake near the doorway. They thought it wasn't real because it was so large, nearly 4 and a half feet long. One of the boys actually touched it, and when the snake moved and rattled, they realized they needed to call for help.  

When police arrived, they knew they needed backup, so they called for Animal Control, and after a few minutes of careful manipulation, the rattler, a diamondback rattlesnake was detained, and freed back into the wild, unharmed. 

